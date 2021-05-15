IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,823 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Argus raised their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

CVX traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $109.47. 9,124,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,662,896. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

