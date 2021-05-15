IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,753 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,225 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 44,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 111,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $78.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,015,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,683,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.41. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

