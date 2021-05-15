IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $25.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $710.40. 1,089,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,924. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $485.01 and a 52 week high of $712.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $646.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price target (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.29.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,560 shares of company stock worth $14,061,988. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.