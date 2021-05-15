IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $5.83 on Friday, reaching $228.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,162,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,380,001. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.49. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $117.78 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

