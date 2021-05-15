IG Gold (IGG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $273,960.00

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $15.21 million and $273,960.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00095532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.05 or 0.00514464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00087632 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003650 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00019752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.00234307 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

