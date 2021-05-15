IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Tops $0.0022 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $2.17 million and $159,007.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00087952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00019944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.26 or 0.01118654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00064904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00113977 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00060834 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

