Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works worth $35,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,855 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,223,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Argus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $238.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

