ImageCash (IMGC) Achieves Market Cap of $118,467.67

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, ImageCash has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCash has a market cap of $118,467.67 and approximately $542.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00092246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.23 or 0.00530381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.97 or 0.00232678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005027 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $554.08 or 0.01151401 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $582.17 or 0.01209782 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,350,495 coins and its circulating supply is 5,231,495 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

