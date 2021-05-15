Incent Trading 14.2% Lower This Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. Incent has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $415,853.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Incent has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Incent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Incent Coin Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

