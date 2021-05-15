Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,642,204 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.12% of Independent Bank Group worth $165,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average is $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

In other news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $5,090,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,734.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,123 shares of company stock valued at $8,764,094. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

