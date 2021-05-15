Indexed Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $57,120.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.39 or 0.00013020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and $57,120.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00095048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.31 or 0.00562887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.02 or 0.00238375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004730 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.85 or 0.01203647 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.23 or 0.01210513 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.