Indexed Finance (NDX) Market Capitalization Hits $5.26 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $5.26 million and $56,410.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $6.15 or 0.00012630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00091475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.30 or 0.00519812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00232132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.79 or 0.01146716 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.47 or 0.01205576 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

