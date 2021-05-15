Infinitecoin Reaches Market Cap of $30.70 Million (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $30.70 million and $5,517.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded down 41.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000142 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

