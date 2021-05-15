Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,453 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 238,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Infosys by 1.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Infosys by 4.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 241,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

NYSE INFY opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

