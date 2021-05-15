Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $26,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Infosys by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 213,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Infosys by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,855,000 after acquiring an additional 187,830 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 358,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $2,851,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on INFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

INFY stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

