Ink (INK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,926.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Ink has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $4,926.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00095881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.57 or 0.00536684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00232950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005122 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $558.45 or 0.01163616 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $577.71 or 0.01203738 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

