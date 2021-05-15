Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 781 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 2,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 135.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 47,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after acquiring an additional 158,850 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $364.12 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $242.10 and a 12-month high of $388.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

