Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,024,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of EWJ opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.49. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

