Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,801,052 shares of company stock worth $125,864,368 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.78. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.41.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 141.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.