Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 2,238 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.63% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XSMO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 96,233 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSMO opened at $49.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63.

