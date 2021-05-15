Insured Finance (INFI) Price Reaches $0.19

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $5.36 million and $143,508.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00093861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.53 or 0.00542586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00233146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005100 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.96 or 0.01177950 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $584.26 or 0.01207509 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,509,019 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.