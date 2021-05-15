Insureum (ISR) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.67 Million

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Insureum has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $9.67 million and approximately $808,518.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum coin can now be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insureum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00088147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $539.80 or 0.01115835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00064933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00113986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00060348 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.