Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Integer worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $93.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.36. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $98.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

