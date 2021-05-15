Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 3.2% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

