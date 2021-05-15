Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,787,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Intel worth $178,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.76. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Truist upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

