Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,488 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 113,659 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 44.2% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $208,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $255,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4,470.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 391,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $108,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76. The firm has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

