Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) Price Reaches $0.0034

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a total market cap of $33,187.31 and approximately $37,865.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Intelligent Trading Foundation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00088622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $542.39 or 0.01123919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00066542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00114638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00061543 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. The official website for Intelligent Trading Foundation is intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Buying and Selling Intelligent Trading Foundation

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Intelligent Trading Foundation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Intelligent Trading Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Intelligent Trading Foundation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.