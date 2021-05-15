Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Declares Dividend of $0.40

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3951 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Inter Pipeline’s previous dividend of $0.38.

OTCMKTS IPPLF opened at $14.81 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $14.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99.

IPPLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC downgraded Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.82.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

