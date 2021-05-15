International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,553,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141,956 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.19% of International Bancshares worth $170,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 115,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 421,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in International Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.31.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.12 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

