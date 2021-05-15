International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1,567.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 2.0% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM opened at $144.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.60. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

