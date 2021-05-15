Internet Computer Price Hits $243.14 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion and approximately $427.20 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded flat against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $243.14 or 0.00515694 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00093739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00235215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005118 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.06 or 0.01153937 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.13 or 0.01224082 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00037784 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,213,678 coins and its circulating supply is 123,949,678 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

