Internet of People (IOP) Hits Market Cap of $384,350.27

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Internet of People has a market cap of $384,350.27 and approximately $18.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet of People has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet of People Coin Profile

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Internet of People

