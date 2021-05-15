Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Intuit worth $66,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Intuit by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.91.

INTU stock traded up $13.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $417.26. 1,191,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,267. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.54 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $403.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

