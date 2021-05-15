Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,331 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 13.00% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,678 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $26.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

