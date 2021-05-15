Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 605.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,059 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PZD. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 8,516.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZD opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.78. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12-month low of $34.93 and a 12-month high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

