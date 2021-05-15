Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 1.8% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

PGX opened at $14.98 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

