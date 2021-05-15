Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Reduced by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.0% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $326.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $218.33 and a 52-week high of $342.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

