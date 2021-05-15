Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 17.0% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $246,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.8% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Garrison Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.1% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $326.39 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $218.33 and a 12 month high of $342.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

