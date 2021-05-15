Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lessened by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 4.8% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $63,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Capital Trust Co grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $326.39 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $218.33 and a 12 month high of $342.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

