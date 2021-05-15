Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on May 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,521,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.20% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $144,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,963,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 43,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.