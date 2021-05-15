Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,521,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.20% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $144,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,963,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 43,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

BKLN stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.