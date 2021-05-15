Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Position Raised by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.68% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $164.66 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $129.40 and a 1 year high of $166.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.55.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

