Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,161 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $61.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

