Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Purchased by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $126,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $311.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.76. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $217.47 and a one year high of $317.08.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.