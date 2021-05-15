Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,016 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.19% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $26,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78.

