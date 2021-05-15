Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) is Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises about 3.3% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,641,000. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,283,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,906,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,367,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,174,000 after buying an additional 359,563 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,522,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

GSY opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.