Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) is Madrona Financial Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,198 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned about 0.37% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $753,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 44,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 33,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter.

VRP stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

