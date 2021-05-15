Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 127,915 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Investors Bancorp worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 72,012 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 61,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $207,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.