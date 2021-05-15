Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $23.84 million and approximately $5,517.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00088147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.80 or 0.01115835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00064933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00113986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00060348 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.