IoT Chain (ITC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.70 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $15.09 million and $3.70 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003924 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00128324 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

ITC is a coin. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

