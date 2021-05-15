IQ.cash (IQ) Price Hits $0.0319

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $382,198.99 and approximately $145,801.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One IQ.cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00092246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.23 or 0.00530381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.97 or 0.00232678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005027 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $554.08 or 0.01151401 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $582.17 or 0.01209782 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

